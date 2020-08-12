Before: An outdated dining room Rochelle Dare

After: A stunning farmhouse style kitchen Rochelle Dare

What inspired your renovation?

The house itself, we saw so much potential in it. It had loads of character. We didn’t plan the entire reno before starting, there were a lot of spontaneous decisions along the way, but I wouldn’t change a thing! Initially, we didn’t even plan to put the kitchen where we first planned. It was my husband Wally’s idea to build the stove into the fireplace and we went with it!

Before: Empty dining room and fireplace Rochelle Dare

After: Gorgeous oven fitted in empty fireplace Rochelle Dare

Have you done any renovations before?

We renovated our old home. More just aesthetics within the house and smaller projects. However, we did a lot to the backyard at our old property! We built in an entertaining area that took up half of our yard and did all the landscaping ourselves.

What kind of look were you after?

We wanted a farmhouse look that had contemporary touches like the integrated appliances and cabinets to the ceiling to give it a little something special.

Early stages of renovation Rochelle Dare

Cabinets being installed during renovations Rochelle Dare

What was the biggest challenge?

Definitely restoring the old fireplace for the stove. A lot of head scratching and elbow grease. We needed a brick layer to repair the fireplace, but none were available for months in Tasmania, so we flew my brother-in-law down from Sydney to complete it for us!

After: A contemporary kitchen Rochelle Dare

Renovation process:

Demolition.

Stripped all the lath and plaster in the space.

Replastered and moved the door.

Planned the layout/cabinetry.

Source another larger window second-hand for above the sink.

Stripped back the fireplace where we discovered it needed more brickwork.

Sanded the floor.

Plumbing and electricals ran.

Re plastered walls and ceiling.

Installed cabinets and benchtops.

Installed appliances.

Finished off plumbing and electrics.

Added cabinet doors and handles.

Painted fireplace.

Installed rangehood in the chimney.

Tiling.

Added the upcycled workbench that we turned into our island.

How long did it take you?

Around 10 weeks from memory, along with the rest of the house! It was a big challenge to have it completed before moving in!

Before: Close to the end of renovations Rochelle Dare

After: Transformed kitchen with a complete new look! Rochelle Dare

Budget Breakdown

We spent roughly 35k on the renovation, including all appliances.

Cabinets and benches - 18k from Polytec

Integrated Appliances (Fridge & dishwasher) - Fisher & Paykel

Stove – 10k including all appliances, stove is from Belling

Plumbing, electrical, and tiling - 5k

The island bench - $100 from Gumtree. We sanded it all back and added some new feet from the tip shop and covered the bottom bench with leftover Tasmanian oak floorboards.

Before: Island bench bought off Gumtree for $100 Rochelle Dare

After: A brand new kitchen Rochelle Dare

Favourite part of your renovation?

My favourite part was seeing the cabinets installed, this was when I breathed a sigh of relief that it was turning out exactly how I envisioned. And also, getting to the end was great! Finally, being able to use all the new appliances. We have never had a dishwasher and debated about putting one in the new kitchen, but we are so glad we did! The Fisher & Paykel drawer washers are amazing!

You might also like

Before & After: How an interior stylist renovated her own kitchen

Before and after: Tara transforms a kitchen for under $1500