Let's go shopping.
1. Coastal Outdoor Single Lounge Chair, $99
Create a relaxing zone in your garden with this cosy lounge chair or pair it with the other coastal pieces from the range.
2. 7 Piece Outdoor Dining Set, $389
A modern outdoor setting you can add some outdoor cushions and throws to for a pop of colour.
3. Coastal Outdoor Double Lounge Chair, and Coffee Table
Invite friends and family around and utilise this perfect perch for casual and comfortable entertaining.
4. Cantilever Umbrella, $79
Stay outside for longer on a hot day by moving into the shade with the help of this umbrella.
5. Kmart Outdoor Egg Chair, $249
Settle into this snug Egg Chair with a good book and it'll be your new favourite spot.
6. 4 piece lounge set, $199
This versatile outdoor setting has a great price tag and means you can sit poolside all summer.
7. 3 piece woven bistro setting, $99
This delicate woven setting is perfect for those with a small outdoor area.
8. Natural Wood Look Single Lounge $99, and Ottoman $79
Kick back with a festive cocktail or iced coffee and spend the day relaxing on this two-piece set.
9. Timber Trolley, $49
A handy side table cross drinks bar that can be easily moved from deck to poolside.
