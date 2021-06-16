It all started with Kmart's simple photographic canvases of native Aussie animals: a koala, kangaroo and kookaburra. The $19 black and white prints lend themselves perfectly to customisation, and fans have decorated them with all manner of art and craft supplies.

The trio are currently the most popular art prints at Kmart with over 360 5-star reviews from customers, with many revealing that they had to buy the complete set.

Before: Kmart's original kookaburra print Kmart

After: Customised with flowers and lettering Joanne Hunt

The trend has taken off on social media, with Kmart fans sharing their personalised prints on prolific Facebook groups such as Kmart Mums Australia and Kmart Hacks and Decor.

The creative artworks have proven to be as popular as the originals, with each hack receiving thousands of positive comments and likes. Many Facebook commenters have even suggested the makers start selling their own artistic versions.

Here are three of our favourites.

Joanne Hunt

Created by DIY enthusiast Joanne Hunt, this floral and feminine artwork makes use of lettering and artificial flowers and greenery.

“I used my Cricut Maker to design and cut out the quotation in permanent vinyl," Joanne explains.

"When attaching the flowers and greenery with a hot glue gun, I glued the largest flowers first, then filled in the gaps with smaller flowers and greenery.”

A colourful trio for a school reception Natalie Thompson

A touch of bling! Natalie Thompson

When school officer Natalie Thompson and her colleagues decided to refurbish the reception at their school, the year six students stepped in to help.

“We wanted to add some wellbeing art as we have a real focus on mental health at our school," says Natalie.

"Our art specialist, Kim Fitzpatrick, worked with our Year six art monitors who designed the art on their own. The prints have been received amazingly by our community and not a day goes by that we don’t receive a fabulous comment,” says adds.

A four-year-old made his own additions to the prints Vee Lomax

And it's not just mums taking to the trend. When Vee Lomax decided to jump on the Aussie animal canvas wagon, she enlisted the help of her four-year-old son. The Perth mum let him loose on two of the Kmart prints with a box of paint sticks.

"My four-year-old added the final touches to his liking. He loves his newly decorated bathroom!" she wrote on Facebook.

