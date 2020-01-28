Before: Dated and drab

1. Palette

A beautifully designed kitchen doesn't have to cost the earth. This sleek flat-pack from Kaboodle has tons of storage and style. Team dark cabinets in Grey Spice with bamboo benchtops and black accents – taps, pendants and accessories – for a modern 'eatery' look.

2. Lighting

An industrial-style outdoor light perfectly complements the style of the reno. Find it at Beacon Lighting.

3. Servery

The extra-long window bench is big enough to use as a dining table. The pendants close to the clever bi-folds throw light both inside and out, and using the same bamboo as the benchtops creates a seamless flow in design.

4. Breakfast bar

If your kitchen has dead space, look at extending part of the benchtop to create a breakfast bar. Using a dark colour and timber throughout creates a cafe vibe and a unified design.

5. Tapware

You have to love a slender pull-out tap - it makes washing pots so easy! Consider an integrated dishwasher to give your kitchen a seamless – and more expensive – look. And if you're creating a servery, add a bi-fold window so that the panes of glass stack neatly, to create more space.

6. Tiles

Give simple white subway tiles a free, clever and distinctive style upgrade by laying them in a herringbone pattern and using grey grout to make them pop!

7. Add greenery

Decorative plants hanging from a timber frame bring the outside in and add extra flow to the space.

