Here’s how
Step 1
Using a circular saw, cut treated pine into lengths measuring 2 x 660mm long and 2 x 400mm wide.
Step 2
Position ends against sides, predrill, the join lengths using 100mm batten screws to create a frame.
Step 3
Cut marine ply into 750 x 400mm rectangle and attach to frame, using 50mm batten screws.
Step 4
Drill drainage holes in centre of plywood base.
Step 5
Cut fence palings to fit around frame so sides overlap ends. Secure using 30mm screws, making sure top edge sits above the frame to same distance as thickness of the palings.
Step 6
Cut palings to make a cover that will sit flat within the frame and hide the grow bag. Bend and snap brackets in half, then use halves as plates to join palings. Screw through plates into palings using button head screws. Position cover on frames.
Step 7
Attach handles to box ends using the supplied screws.
Step 8
Build another pine frame to make a base for the top box to sit on. Clad with palings but position them flush with top of base frame. Screw blocksin corners.
Step 9
Position top box on base box, place grow bag in top box, open and plant with seedlings. Water in.
Step 10
To make a tall box, build a 750 x 400mm plinth frame for top box to sit on. To work out height, measure width of 4 palings, then add 20mm. Deduct the height of the castors from this measurement. Build frame using treated pine and 100mm batten screws.
Step 11
Cut palings to size to clad plinth frame and screw in place.
Step 12
Screw castors to base of plinth frame.
You may also like
Adam and Charlie build an outdoor entertainer's haven
Charlie creates a stunning garden path