Before, an empty space exposes a boring fence

After: a stunning trellis for climbing plants Sue Ferris

So open your mind as balcony railings, old fencing and even old reinforcing mesh can be structurally useful. And charming!

Gather your supplies

Old cast-iron gates

90 x 90mm H4 treated pin posts

You'll also need

Wire brush

120-grit wet and dry sandpaper

Soft cloth

Mask

Metal primer

Blue enamel

Spray paint

25mm pipe saddles

Galvanised 25mm hex head screws

Dark timber stain

Paintbrush

Tape measure

Circular saw

Drill

Long 5mm drill bit

40mm and 150mm galvanised batten screws

Scrap timber

Post hole shovel

Spirit level

Quick-set concrete

Shovel

Here's how

Step 1

Strip old paint from gates with wire brush and wet sanding. Treat rust if needed. Remove dust.

Step 2

Wearing a mask, spray gates with primer.

Step 3

When dry, spray paint gates, pipe saddles and hex head screws, wearing a mask.

Step 4

Apply stain to timber with a brush. Let dry.

Step 5

Use circular saw to cut top rail to suit width of gates plus 200mm. Cut side posts to gate height plus 1m

Step 6

Predrill using long 5mm bit and screw top rail into side posts using 150mm batten screws.

Step 7

Temporarily screw a scrap timber batten to posts, about 600mm from bottom with 40mm screws.

Step 8

Use post hole shovel to dig 2 x 400mm deep holes.

Step 9

Sit timber frame in holes and use spirit level to make plumb and level. Mix concrete and pour into holes. Remove batten when set.

Step 10

Attach gates to frame using saddles and 50mm hex head screws.

Bright blue gates invite in more colour, including red climbing mandevilla, pink agastache, lovely lavender, plectranthus and big, bold ajuga leaves Sue Ferris

