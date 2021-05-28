So open your mind as balcony railings, old fencing and even old reinforcing mesh can be structurally useful. And charming!
Gather your supplies
- Old cast-iron gates
- 90 x 90mm H4 treated pin posts
You'll also need
- Wire brush
- 120-grit wet and dry sandpaper
- Soft cloth
- Mask
- Metal primer
- Blue enamel
- Spray paint
- 25mm pipe saddles
- Galvanised 25mm hex head screws
- Dark timber stain
- Paintbrush
- Tape measure
- Circular saw
- Drill
- Long 5mm drill bit
- 40mm and 150mm galvanised batten screws
- Scrap timber
- Post hole shovel
- Spirit level
- Quick-set concrete
- Shovel
Here's how
Step 1
Strip old paint from gates with wire brush and wet sanding. Treat rust if needed. Remove dust.
Step 2
Wearing a mask, spray gates with primer.
Step 3
When dry, spray paint gates, pipe saddles and hex head screws, wearing a mask.
Step 4
Apply stain to timber with a brush. Let dry.
Step 5
Use circular saw to cut top rail to suit width of gates plus 200mm. Cut side posts to gate height plus 1m
Step 6
Predrill using long 5mm bit and screw top rail into side posts using 150mm batten screws.
Step 7
Temporarily screw a scrap timber batten to posts, about 600mm from bottom with 40mm screws.
Step 8
Use post hole shovel to dig 2 x 400mm deep holes.
Step 9
Sit timber frame in holes and use spirit level to make plumb and level. Mix concrete and pour into holes. Remove batten when set.
Step 10
Attach gates to frame using saddles and 50mm hex head screws.
