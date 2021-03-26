Gather your supplies
- Hardwood garden stakes 25 x 25mm x 1.2m (4) 50 x 50mm x 1.8 (4)
- Marine plywood 1220 x 610 x 18mm
- Wooden fence capital
- Exterior spray paint
- Landscape adhesive
You'll also need
- Tape measure
- Handsaw
- Drill
- 50mm galvanised screws
- Masking tape
- Spirit level
- Carpenter's pencil
- 120-grit sandpaper
Here's how
Step 1
Measure and cut 25 x 25mm stakes into four 60cm lengths with a saw.
Step 2
Lay cut stakes in a square on plywood and temporarily screw together.
Step 3
Position 50 x 50mm stakes inside corners and gather pointed top ends at centre of the square.
Step 4
Wrap stake ends with masking tape, then use a spirit level to mark a line around the tops.
Step 5
Saw off pointed stake ends where marked.
Step 6
Reposition stakes, ensuring tops meet level.
Step 7
Cut a 150 x 150mm plywood square and secure with screws to tripod top.
Step 8
Working from the base, measure and mark tripod rib positions at about 40, 80 and 120cm.
Step 9
Measure, mark and cut ribs from 25 x 25mm stakes, including those used for frame base square, and screw to tripod.
Step 10
Sand stakes to prepare for painting.
Step 11
Cut 125 x 125mm and 100 x 100mm plywood squares, stacking and gluing on tripod top.
Step 12
Working on a drop sheet in a well-ventilated area, spray-paint tripod and capital. Leave to dry. Glue capital to top square. Position tripod in garden.
Step 13
Plant around your obelisk with the winning colour comb of yellow bidens, deep blue veronica and lilac ptilotus.
