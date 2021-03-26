Gather your supplies

Hardwood garden stakes 25 x 25mm x 1.2m (4) 50 x 50mm x 1.8 (4)

Marine plywood 1220 x 610 x 18mm

Wooden fence capital

Exterior spray paint

Landscape adhesive

You'll also need

Tape measure

Handsaw

Drill

50mm galvanised screws

Masking tape

Spirit level

Carpenter's pencil

120-grit sandpaper

Here's how

Step 1

Step 1 Brent Wilson

Measure and cut 25 x 25mm stakes into four 60cm lengths with a saw.

Step 2

Step 2 Brent Wilson

Lay cut stakes in a square on plywood and temporarily screw together.

Step 3

Step 3 Brent Wilson

Position 50 x 50mm stakes inside corners and gather pointed top ends at centre of the square.

Step 4

Step 4 Brent Wilson

Wrap stake ends with masking tape, then use a spirit level to mark a line around the tops.

Step 5

Step 5 Brent Wilson

Saw off pointed stake ends where marked.

Step 6

Step 6 Brent Wilson

Reposition stakes, ensuring tops meet level.

Step 7

Step 7 Brent Wilson

Cut a 150 x 150mm plywood square and secure with screws to tripod top.

Step 8

Working from the base, measure and mark tripod rib positions at about 40, 80 and 120cm.

Step 9

Step 8 Brent Wilson

Measure, mark and cut ribs from 25 x 25mm stakes, including those used for frame base square, and screw to tripod.

Step 10

Step 10 Brent Wilson

Sand stakes to prepare for painting.

Step 11

Cut 125 x 125mm and 100 x 100mm plywood squares, stacking and gluing on tripod top.

Step 12

Step 12 Brent Wilson

Step 12 Brent Wilson

Working on a drop sheet in a well-ventilated area, spray-paint tripod and capital. Leave to dry. Glue capital to top square. Position tripod in garden.

Step 13

Brent Wilson

Brent Wilson

Brent Wilson

Plant around your obelisk with the winning colour comb of yellow bidens, deep blue veronica and lilac ptilotus.

For more amazing garden projects, pick up a copy of the latest issue of Better Homes and Gardens magazine in selected newsagents and supermarkets or buy online today!

You might also like:

Topiary for beginners with Charlie Albone

Charlie updates a shady corner of his garden

Charlie creates a stunning garden path