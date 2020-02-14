Photography Chris L Jones

Set up your garden for all seasons

Get a fire pit for cool nights (Charlie’s dry stone pit was in his winning entry at the 2015 Chelsea Flower Show) and shade from a wisteria-covered gazebo. Imagine it in spring ...

Grow blooms to cut for indoors

Hydrangeas happily bloom all summer if you plant them for morning sun. Then, on the weekends, just cut a few of the beautiful bouquets for a vase– it’s hardly a chore!

Make the most of hedges

Why have one hedge when you can have two – or three. Trimming all at the same time turns three jobs into one. The majestic liquid amber needs little care but gives much love in return, especially in autumn when the leaves put on a top show.

Pretty up with easy-care flowering trees

Crepe myrtles are hardy and trouble-free in most parts of Australia and they reward you with tiny flowers that congregate as a bunch powerful enough to pack a punch!

Landscape with agapanthus

Rows of agapanthus are favourites with landscape designers because they’re easy to grow and look stunning when the elegant, tall flower stems emerge.

