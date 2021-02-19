Charlie updates a shady corner of his garden
An overdue facelift! - by Charlie Albone
No matter how skilled a landscape gardener you are, every garden comes with its fair share of surprises… including Charlie’s! Last year, he transformed a shady corner of his garden that never receives much sunshine… or much love. A year and four seasons later, some of the plants are thriving, others didn’t work so well. So Charlie’s sharing his tips for planting in tricky areas and giving this garden a facelift along the way.