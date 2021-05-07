Gather your supplies

2440 x 1220 x 18mm marine plywood

86 x 19mm spotted gum decking

800mm plastic trough planter x 2

Plant selection

Potting mix

You'll also need

Sliding bevel; tape measure; pencil; combination square; circular saw; exterior PVA glue; drill; countersinking drill bit; 50mm decking screws; 125mm picture hanging rail; 18 and 50mm pan head screws; 6mm masonry drill bit; red wall plugs; 30mm screws; exterior decking oil; paintbrush

Here's how

Step 1

Use a sliding bevel to find the angle of the window sill. Hold stock of the tool against window and swivel the blade until it hits the sill. Use wingnut on the tool to lock the blade in position.

Step 2

Measure and mark a point 110mm from the corner of a plywood sheet. Place sliding bevel against edge of the ply so the blade meets this point and scribe the line of the blade.

Step 3

On the adjacent edge of the ply sheet, measure and mark a point 160mm from the corner. Use a combination square to draw a square line from the edge to the angled line already drawn.

Step 4

Use a circular saw to cut out the drawn shape to make the side. Use this as a template to mark out a second side and cut it out.

Step 5

Use saw to cut a 110mm wide strip of plywood that will fit between sides to create back of the box. Make the length of the piece so the overall dimensions, including the sides, will be 15mm less than the width between the bricks in the window opening.

Step 6

Spread PVA glue on the end of the back and butt into 110mm long edge of side. Predrill using a countersinking drill bit and screw together using 50mm screws. Repeat to attach other side to other end of back.

Step 7

Cut decking so lengths are 38mm longer than the box width. Sit boards on front of box so the ends overhang sides of the box evenly then predrill and screw to box with 50mm decking screws.

Step 8

Predrill and screw top half of the hanging rails to the sides of the box using 18mm screws.

Step 9

Determine position of bottom half of hanging rails on bricks of house so they will interlock with the halves on the box. Mark holes in rail on bricks and drill using a 6mm masonry drill bit. Insert red wall plugs in holes, then screw rails to house with 50mm pan head screws.

Step 10

Lift box so hanging rails at each end of the box lock together. Cut lengths of decking to fit on sides of box between bricks and decking on the front.

Step 11

Place troughs in box and, with plants still in pots, finalise arrangement. Remove plants and troughs and lift box out of window.

Step 12

Clamp decking side pieces from Step 10 to side of box, predrill and screw through inside of box into decking to secure. Use 30mm screws.

Step 13

Apply 2 coats of oil to decking boards. Let dry after each coat. Put box back in window. Plant up troughs and place inside so rims sit on box edges.

What to plant in your flower box

Create a mini window garden with a variety of flowering plants - but in smaller numbers - to reflect the colour of a larger bed. Extend your window garden by hanging flower baskets on the walls on either side and grouping pots on a bench seat underneath. Then add a storage box for garden tools which can double as a sunny bench - just add comfy, pretty cushions!

Here are some plant suggestions to add texture, colour, and height to your window display.

1. Daisy delights

Echinacea adds sunshine to your pot.

2. Sweet succulents

Rosettes of echeveria add texture.

3. Chrysanthemums

Pop some ravishing red chrysanthemums into your display for cheer every year.

4. Snapdragons

Delightful snapdragons add height to your pots.

5. Lisiathus

Add these pretty flowers to your display for a touch of elegance and upright colour.

6. Calibrachoas

These easy peasy flowers are so simple but have a lasting impact.

7. Veronica

This blooming beauty is a tough ornamental that gives pots a purple punch.

8. Sempervivum

Hardy and hearty, sempervivum is ideal if you want a garden that expects no fuss!