Before

Unloved and unused

After

A gorgeous and green spot to relax Brent Wilson

Step-by-step: how to lay a garden path

Gather your supplies

400 x 400mm Euro Stone concrete pavers

Plants

Mulch

River pebbles

Garden lighting

You'll also need

Shovel

Stringline

Tape measure

Wheelbarrow

Brickie's sand

Cement

Spirit level

Rubber mallet

Trowel

Drop cloth

Step 1

Step 1 Greg Fahey

Remove the existing stepping stones and any garden edging.

Step 2

Step 2 Greg Fahey

Set up stringline which will mark the outside line and level of your path. Measure off an existing feature, such as the fence, so the path seems straight in relation to it.

Step 3

Using the stringline as a guide, excavate to suit the level of the new stepping stones. Make the ground the thickness of a paver plus 40mm below the stringline.

Step 4

Step 4 Greg Fahey

In a wheelbarrow, mix up brickie's sand and cement in a ratio of 6:1. Add water to make a mortar mix. Make the mix on the stiff side rather than runny so the mortar will hold the weight of the pavers.

Step 5

Step 5 Greg Fahey

Lay a bed of mortar about 50mm thick for a pair of pavers. Lay your first paver in the bed so the top corner meets the stringline. Use a spirit level and rubber mallet to make sure the paver is level. Lay a second paver next to the first, using spirit level to check they're level with each other.

Step 6

Step 6 Greg Fahey

Lay another bed of mortar for the next row of pavers, then lay the first paver. Measure the distance so second row is 200mm from the first. Lay second paver next to this, maintaining the distance.

Step 7

Step 7 Greg Fahey

Use a trowel to haunch around the pavers, splaying the mortar on an angle away from the pavers.

Step 8

Step 8 Greg Fahey

Continue laying rows of pavers to create your stepping stone path. If space permits, extend the rows of pavers to create room for a bench seat. Leave for at least 24 hours for mortar to set.

Step 9

Step 9 Brent Wilson

Cover path with a drop cloth to protect it while you put plants in garden in garden beds.

Step 10

Step 10 Brent Wilson

Fill the gaps between stepping stones with river pebbles.

Step 11

Step 11 Brent Wilson

Install garden lighting according to the instructions or employ an electrician.

Step 12

Step 12 Brent Wilson

Spread mulch on soil around plants.

Plants for your side garden

Brent Wilson

Make the Japanese maple (Acer palmatum 'Senkai') your centrepiece and delight in its seasonal changes.

Brent Wilson

Shine a light on the pebbles to highlight their colour and texture. Pretty!

Brent Wilson

Contrast the textures of Carex 'Dusky Fountain' and the dwarf Tibouchina 'Jules'.

Brent Wilson

Vary the height and textures of your plants, but keep them low around your reading nook. The two-seater Keta Jute lounge is from Inartisan.

Brent Wilson

The fascinating Casurina glauca 'Cousin It' adds personality plus to your garden.

Brent Wilson

The rich, glossy leaves of the jade plant (Crassula ovata) are versatile and no-fuss!

Brent Wilson

Brent Wilson

Plant a row of weeping lily pillies (Waterhousea floribunda) to create a soft, gentle screen).

Brent Wilson

The vibrant purple flowers of Salvia 'Amistad' emerge from black bracts from January to April. Dramatic but easy-care and a good grower, it's an ideal edging plant for your path.