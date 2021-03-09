Carna Feldtmann

How to grow tulips

Climate

Spring-flowering bulbs like to be planted in autumn in cool soil. If you have frosts in April, plant towards the end of March. In frost-free areas, delay planting until late April or May.

Aspect

Most flowering bulbs need plenty of sun to do well, but this doesn’t mean baking! Under deciduous trees suits them well, or anywhere receiving at least four hours of direct sun a day.

Soil

They prefer average garden soil, which drains freely. If the soil is too sandy and dry, mix compost or rotted cow manure through it a few weeks before planting. If it’s heavy and clayey, build up a raised bed or grow bulbs in pots.

Water

Keep the soil lightly moist. If you get regular rain in autumn and winter, you may not need to water at all!

Pruning

After bloom snap off developing seedpods, but leave the flower stem, as the bulb needs the nutrients in the stem. Let the leaves yellow before cutting them away.

Fertiliser

After planting, sprinkle a ration of controlled-release fertiliser over the soil and cover lightly with more soil. As soon as flowering finishes, water the leaves of the plants with a soluble fertiliser.

