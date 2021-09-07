To keep your garden healthy and thriving, you need to add nutrients to the soil with fertilisers. As different types of plants have different needs, you need to get the right fertiliser to suit them. Here’s a quick look at fertilisers and the best times to apply them.

Fertiliser basics

There are three major elements that all plants require to some degree. Knowing which element does what can help with your selection of fertiliser.

Nitrogen (N) – mostly promotes leaf growth and is essential for the production of chlorophyll, which is the green pigment in leaves.

Phosphorous (P)– promotes root growth and also the overall development and growth of the plant.

Potassium – (K) assists with flower and fruit production.

The ratio of each that a particular fertiliser has is called the NPK ratio and is shown on the product packaging.

There are other elements plants require, just in smaller amounts. These include Calcium, Sulphur and Magnesium and also Trace Elements, which are only needed in minute quantities.