There's truly nothing that quite matches the magenta and sweet pink flowers of a cherry blossom, which in springtime can frequently be seen carried along the wind and scattered across pathways. These plants require a prior cold winter, well-drained, nutrient-rich soil and a sunny spot.

2. Poppies

Poppies are having their moment in the sun, and it's really no wonder. Providing a stunning array of red, orange, pink, salmon, yellow, gold and white, these gorgeous blooms look as warm as the weather that coaxes them out. Planted from seeds, poppies are easy to grow, and require a protected, sunny spot and loose, well-drained soil.

3. Daffodils

If happiness were a flower, it would be a daffodil. These sunny, yellow blooms are grown from bulbs and are happily at home in-ground or in a pot. Daffodils prefer a sunny spot with free-draining soil – you can either plant them in individual holes or all together in one wide hole.

4. Tulips

There are over 3000 varieties of tulip, so the options and combinations to create are endless! Like daffodils, tulips are grown from a bulb. They require at least 4 hours of sun per day, and average garden soil (nothing too sandy) that is lightly moist.

5. Delphiniums

These colourful, frilly flowers certainly make a statement. Available in all varieties of blue – from royal, to indigo, to sky – delphiniums can stand up to 2 metres tall, so they certainly won't be missed! Delphiniums have a classic "English cottage" vibe about them, and prefer moist, cool summers, regular watering and well-draining soil.

6. Wisteria

This purple, tumbling bloom is an absolute dream. Like many other spring flowers, wisteria enjoys full sun and well-draining soil. Keep in mind that it will grow very quickly, so pruning at intervals is essential to keep it trained and under control!

7. Azaleas

Bright bursts of red, pink, white and purple; azaleas make a stunning spring display. They make a wonderful option for hedges, enjoy a semi-shaded spot and to be fed every spring once they have finished flowering with a slow-release granular fertiliser.

8. Ranunculus

Romantic, soft and dramatic, ranunculus are similar in appearance to peonies. They can be grown directly in the ground or in pots, and enjoy both full sunlight and partial shade, well-draining soil, and regular watering.

9. Wattle

Planting wattle is a sure fire way to create a spectacular spring display. Classically "Australian garden", there are a huge number of varieties available that range from tree-like to shrubs. They are very quick to grow and can last between seven and 12 years. Wattle grows best in sunny to semi-shaded spots, with free-draining soil and likes to be watered regularly.

10. Jasmine

If you could bottle spring, it would smell like jasmine. This petite flower can tumble, cascade, climb, frame and curl around your garden in the most beautiful way. While there are several different varieties, generally speaking, jasmine prefers moist, well-drained soil and full sun to part-shade.