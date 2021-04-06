As fragrance wafts from their frilly flowers, spring bulbs are just what you need to turn the winter chills into the thrill of spring. And now – in autumn – is the time to plant your bulbs, while the earth is still warm and soft. Then, when the late winter sun starts to arch higher in the sky, they’ll jump up from their slumber, bringing your garden back to life with vibrant colour, vigour and passion. All it takes is a gentle nudge from that still wimpy sun!

So read on for your essential growing guide, then check out our Bulb Offer, where you’ll find all your favourite varieties. Go for blocks of single colours or try a fabulous mixed collection – it’s time to get planting!