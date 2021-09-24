Image: Angelita Bonetti / aremediasyndication.com.au

1. Combine ice cubes with lemon and a handful of rock salt and chuck it down the garbage disposal. Repeat a few times to flush out the smell. Add a few lemon peels to scour the drain.

2. Freeze wedges of lemon along with white vinegar in an ice cube tray, then throw the cubes down the disposal unit. Follow with running water.

3. Combine one cup of bi-carb soda with two cups of white vinegar and pour it down the sink. Let it sit for 15 minutes, then follow with a kettle of boiling water.

4. Pour half a cup of rock salt down the drain, followed by half a cup of bi-carb soda and one cup of white vinegar. Follow with a kettle of boiling water.

5. Combine baking soda with a few drops of your favourite essential oils (eucalyptus or tea tree works well). Leave to sit then follow with a kettle of boiling water.