The affordable range has recently been revealed online and features four main designs: subways, mosaic, hexagons and subway marble. Currently, only the two subway tiles are available with the other designs set to drop soon.

Whether you're after something modern or decorative, the range is suitable for all home decorating styles. Even if your DIY game isn’t strong, these $25 adhesive 3D tiles can be applied by anyone, and you won't even need a toolkit.

Here are four stunning ways to style them.

Will Horner

Mosaic tiles can introduce a touch of luxury and colour to your home. While they come in all different shapes and sizes, Kmart’s blue mosaic tiles would be an eye-catching feature strip to a contemporary kitchen or bathroom.

Brigid Arnott

Subway tiles have long been the classically chic go-to tile for a modern look. Though they’ve evolved recently to include more dynamic patterns, a traditional white subway tile is still as trendy as ever.

Kristina Soljo

After something a little more luxe? Step your classic subways up a notch with Kmart's marble-look stick-on tiles. It's an affordable way to introduce pattern and make your home look more expensive in an instant.

Benito Martin

Smaller tiles like hexagons work well for feature walls and niches as the geometric shape creates a bold backdrop. Run them up the wall in your bathroom for an impressive end result.

How to install Kmart's 3D adhesive tiles

Now that you've settled on a style and are ready to dive into the DIY, follow this simple how-to from Kmart to avoid any rookie mistakes.

Step 1 Thoroughly clean surface where you plan to apply tile with a degreaser then allow to completely dry.

Step 2 Starting from the left side, trace guidelines on your surface with a level or chalk to align the placement of tiles.

Step 3 Using a ruler cut the left part of your left tile to required size, along a straight line.

Step 4 Peel back the first 5cm of the backing without touching the adhesive surface. Align the tile carefully along the guideline while applying light pressure from left to right. Press firmly once applied.

Step 5 Align the tiles carefully from left to right along the guideline and only overlap where the pattern matches.

Head in stores or online and pick up a pack of 5 Kmart tiles for only $25.