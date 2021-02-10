The most important things to consider when giving your windows a style update are what its chief purpose will be, how its colour and style will complement the space where it’s installed, and what type of material will work best. For example, roller blinds are great for maximising privacy, vertical blinds look beautiful with full-height windows, and PVC venetians cope effortlessly with humid areas such as bathrooms.

Venetian blinds

There’s a good reason why venetian blinds have never really waned in popularity: the basic design is simply so effective and versatile! In addition to providing full control over how much light enters a room, they are inexpensive, reliable and easy to install. They’re also available in an incredible range of finishes, colours and materials, ranging from PVC and aluminium to timber.

Roller blinds

This is a super-simple and robust variety of blinds, and depending on the type of fabric you choose, roller blinds can offer everything from complete blackout to privacy without impeding light transmission. Some roller blind fabrics can even make a room seem brighter by diffusing sunlight more evenly. Choose a day/night set for maximum flexibility: this is a matched pair of blinds that includes one privacy roll for daytime use, and one blockout roll for evening, or if blocking intense sunlight is desired.

Getty

Vertical blinds

The best option for rooms with windows that start at floor level is to install vertical blinds. This is particularly true if sliding doors or bi-folds are involved, as the blinds can be moved to the side for clearance. Choose a colour that is as close as possible to the window trim, which will help the blinds blend into the space.

Getty

Roman blinds

If you love sumptuous fabrics, you’ll be thrilled with Roman blinds. In addition to their wonderful texture, the horizontal pleats create the illusion that a window is larger than it actually is, especially if they are installed a bit higher than the top of the window.

Cellular blinds

A relatively new type of window treatment, the cellular design is an extremely effective way to provide heat insulation in addition to controlling light and increasing privacy. Cellular blinds have a sleek, modern look as all the cords and channels are hidden inside their honeycomb structure.

Matchstick blinds

The light filtering through matchstick blinds creates a charming, organic pattern which complements interiors with a modern style of decor. They’re incredibly easy to install, available in a range of natural textures besides the classic option of bamboo, and can be lined to increase privacy and reduce the transmission of light.

Don't compromise on style when searching for usefulness, if you want blinds that keep the heat in then why not give these a go?