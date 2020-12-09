How long do boiled eggs last in the fridge?

Hard-boiled eggs in their shells will last up to one week in the refrigerator. They have a much shorter shelf life than raw eggs in their shells, which can last three to five weeks in the fridge. Hard-boiled eggs will have both a firm, solid yolk, and solid, well-cooked whites. Peeling hard-boiled eggs before storing them in the fridge will shorten their shelf life to four or five days.

Soft boiled eggs, on the other hand, have creamier yolks and hard, defined whites. Because their yolks are more liquid, they have a shorter shelf life. These eggs will last up to two days in the fridge before they expire.

How long do hard-boiled eggs last unrefrigerated?

Without proper refrigeration, hard-boiled eggs will not last for long. It's important to ensure that hard-boiled eggs are cooled and refrigerated as quickly as possible after cooking them.

Cooked eggs and egg-heavy items like mayonnaise expire quickly when they’re unrefrigerated, so don’t leave them out in the heat. Bacteria grow quickly in warm temperatures and can cause food poisoning, so unless you’re ready to serve or eat your eggs, don’t take them out of the refrigerator.

If you’re planning to keep egg dishes out for longer than an hour, keep them on ice so they stay cold and safe to eat.

Do you have to cool hard-boiled eggs before refrigerating them?

Although it is perfectly safe to place freshly boiled eggs in the fridge while they are still hot, you may want to allow them to cool slightly to reduce the disruption to the fridge's internal temperature. Ensure that eggs are placed in the fridge within an hour of cooking them.

Cooling hard boiled eggs rapidly by placing them in a bowl of icy water immediately after cooking, however, will help prevent the egg from becoming overcooked. This will also help reduce the chances of a grey-green ring developing around the yolk. Once cool, store the eggs in the fridge.

Can you freeze boiled eggs?

No, it’s not advised that you freeze boiled eggs to eat later. Frozen cooked eggs lose a lot of their water when they’re thawed out for eating, so that results in an odd tasting, crumbly yolk and rubbery egg whites that can be unpleasant to eat.

These tough, watery thawed eggs won’t be very palatable, so freezing eggs for advanced meal preparation is not advisable. Boil only as many eggs as you need, and refrigerate any unconsumed extras immediately.

How should you store boiled eggs?

If they’re still in the shell, hard-boiled eggs can just be placed in their original carton and refrigerated. Soft boiled eggs in their shells can also be stored upright in their egg cartons. Peeled soft boiled eggs should be placed in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

If they’re peeled, hard-boiled eggs can be placed in a bowl of cold water for up to a week in the fridge, as long as you change the water every day. This keeps the cooked whites from drying out in the colder temperature. You can also place peeled boiled eggs in a sealed, airtight container for up to a week, covered in damp paper towels so they can maintain some moisture.

How do you know if your boiled eggs have gone off?

To keep track of when a boiled egg is still safe for consumption, you should write the date that you put them in the fridge. If you notice an unpleasant smell or small black or green spots, these are signs that your egg has been contaminated by fungi or bacteria.

Proper storage is the key to keeping your food safe

Knowing how to store your food well will help you avoid wasting it through spoilage, and it will prevent you from getting a serious case of food poisoning from expired items. Eggs don’t have a very long shelf life and they shouldn’t be frozen to use later, so refrigerate them right away and only prepare them when it’s time to eat them.

Don’t ignore expiry periods, and if you’re not absolutely sure that something is unexpired, it’s better to err on the side of caution and throw out a suspicious boiled egg. Your health and safety are not worth risking over a wasted food item. In the future, keep track of dates of refrigeration and maintain proper hygiene in the kitchen to prolong the shelf life of your groceries.

