It's likely this has happened to you once, and if it hasn't then prepare for the inevitable.

The first step to dealing with an ink stain is to act fast. Ink dries quickly so it’s important to not get caught up in the horror of the moment.

While the market for stain removers is huge, you might not have a bottle on hand, but before you rush out to the supermarket there are a few household items that will do the trick just as well.

Getty

1. Hairspray

While this may surprise you, hairspray is one of the most common household stain removers as it has acetone, which is a chemical used in stain removers. Be sure to spray a lot of product and let it soak in for a few hours, or even overnight, for best results.

2. Aeroguard

Aeroguard has been known to remove black permanent marker off furniture as it is commonly used to remove grafitti. You can pick up a bottle at your local supermarket - but if you're lucky you might find one over the back of a cupboard.

3. Eucalyptus oil

This essential oil is known to help with congestion, asthma, and chest infections, however you can also use it to remove pen off surfaces! Who knew? Apply a few drops onto the stain, rub in with a cloth and let soak for a minimum of 30 minutes. Then wash off with water.

4. Milk

Milk is a go-to for getting ink out of carpets, but it can also do a pretty good job on other materials. All you have to do is blot milk onto the stain and soak overnight. Another good hack is combining milk with white vinegar in a bowl and soaking the cloth in it.

5. Toothpaste

Whitening toothpaste is a popular choice for removing ballpoint from walls and couches. Scrub some onto the stain and then let sit for 10 minutes before wiping off. You can also combine with baking soda for better results.

You may also like

The best and worst stain removers have been identified

How to avoid getting makeup on white clothes

Mum's genius hack for restoring her couch