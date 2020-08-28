The most simple and obvious answer to prevent this from happening is to not buy white clothes at all, but that’s not going to happen. After all, white goes with everything and who doesn't love a crisp white shirt?

Instead of giving up one or the other, try one of these top tips we collated from beauty fans who’ve trialled and tested them all.

1. Dressing gown

If you get dressed and then apply your makeup, throw your dressing gown over your work clothes so the mess rubs off on it instead.

2. Primer and setting powder

Foundation won’t ever reach its full potential without a good primer to prep the base, paired with a dusting of translucent setting powder to lock it in, and your makeup is unlikely to budge at all.

3. Scarf

Adding a scarf can not only keep you warm on a cold day, but it can also keep your face and neck from making contact with your white top. On top of this, you can use it at the start and end of your day to cover your face when dressing/undressing. You might feel a bit weird, but it does the job. Try using a silk scarf for the best comfort.

4. Micellar water and wipes

Turns out Micellar water isn’t just good for removing make-up on our face, it also comes in handy with all kinds of makeup removal, including stains. Make-up wipes and Baby wipes are said to work just as well and all three can be picked up from your local supermarket.

5. Fake tan

Avoid applying foundation completely by using fake tan on your face and chest. Gradual tanners do the trick too and can be applied nightly like a cream.

6. Don’t touch your face

Absent-minded touching and scratching is one of the easiest ways to spread product, and they usually go unnoticed. Keeping your hands away from your face has been made a bit easier lately with so many people wearing face masks, but if you’re not, then paws off.

7. Stain remover

If all else fails, a trusty old stain remover from Woolies ought to do it. This one is a fan fave.

