All you need to do is:

Step 1

Plug your iron in next to the area where the carpet stain is located and place it on the highest steam setting available, and wait for it to heat up.

Step 2

Fill an empty spray bottle with 1/4 cup of white vinegar and 3/4 cup of water

Step 3

Drench a tea towel that is large enough to cover the stain in warm water and wring it out so it is damp.

Step 4

Spray the solution all over the entire carpet stain

Step 5

Place the damp towel over the stain and iron lightly over it until the stain has been completely removed from the carpet.

