This clever hack makes your sofa look brand-new! Getty

Rather than spending thousands of dollars on a brand new sofa, you can easily restore it with this genius hack one mum shared to Facebook. This simple task will take your fabric couch from worn-out to brand new – and all it requires is an electric shaver!

“First time poster here, but I found this way too genius not to share," she wrote.

"Not sure if this has already been posted before, but I just found the best way to remove those crappy lint balls from my couch!"

Mums Who Clean/Facebook

This hack won’t cost you a dime if you already own an electric shaver. Once you’ve dug it out of your cupboard, simply shave along the outside of the couch to remove pilling. So simple for something so effective.

People took to the comments to share their surprise and awe at the simple hack. While a few had already discovered the trick, most were shocked they’d never thought of it themselves.

One wrote, “My mind is BLOWN!”

Another wrote, “My hubby is worried I’m going to wreck his clippers. Game on.”

You may also like

The only 5 sofa trends you need to know in 2020

This is the one difference between a sofa that lasts - and one that doesn't

Research reveals Aussies spend 50 days a year on the couch