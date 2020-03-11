Consumer Watchdog Choice has tested some of Australia’s most popular laundry stain remover products to find out which ones really work, and which products aren’t worth your money.

All products were tested as pre-wash stain removers, and Choice tested each product by attempting to remove perspiration, grass, mud, olive oil, blood, tomato, mineral oil, chocolate ice cream, baby food, makeup and nut oil from cotton material swatches, followed by a cold wash.

Sard Wonder Super Power Stain Remover

Choice tested 37 stain removers, and the one that came out on top with a 79% Choice Expert rating was the Sard Wonder SuperPower Stain Remover ($6.99), which was followed closely by Aldi Di-San Oxy Action with Enzymes Pre Wash Stain Remover which received a score of 78%, as did Coles Ultra Prewash Stain Remover. Sard Wonder Deo and Sweat Stain Remover scored the worst of all stain removers tested, getting just a 52% Choice Expert Rating.

Sard Wonder Deo and Sweat Stain Remover

Now you know which stain removing products are worth the money, and which you shouldn't bother with!

