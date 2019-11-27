Aspect

To keep your strawberries happy plant them in a sunny spot with moist, well-drained soil. Some experts recommend using straw bedding or manure to help keep the moisture in and the pests out!

How to plant

Strawberries are versatile and can be grown in a number of different ways.

Strawberry plants will bear the best fruit for the first 1-2 years and then grow significantly less fruit for 5-6 years before they ‘run out’ of fruits. This is why many commercial growers replace their strawberry crops every 24 months. A happy and mature strawberry plant will shoot out strawberry runners which will root and grow themselves.

Whilst you can purchase strawberry seeds starting with a small plant is the easiest and simplest way to go, you can just pick one up from your local Bunnings.

1. In the ground

Traditionally speaking, growing strawberries in the ground is the way to go. Simply purchase a small plant or two from bunnings or your local hardware and plant 30cm apart in the ground.

2. Raised garden beds

The same tactic as above applies to raised garden beds.

3. Hanging pots

Hanging strawberry planters are a fun and innovative way for households to enjoy strawberry goodness who are short space. Hanging pots generally have great drainage too which your strawberries will enjoy.

4. Terracotta pots

The contrast of a healthy strawberry bushes green foliage with terracotta pots look great. Just be way with terracotta strawberry pots in the hot Australian climate terracotta can heat up and burn the fruit and leaves.

5. Vertical garden

Another great option for inner-city living is a vertical garden. Like tomatoes, strawberries have strong stems which makes them an ideal candidate for your vertical garden.

6. Pipe

Growing strawberries in a PVC pipe is possible and if done properly looks great. There are two main ways to grow strawberries in pipes either cut a couple of round holes in the pipe or cut the pipe in half lengthways and let them spread the whole way along.

How to harvest

So now you’ve done the hard work you’re probably wondering how long do strawberries take to grow? There are a couple of signs to look out for. Firstly your strawberry plants will start flowering 8-16 weeks after planting and you can expect fruit 4-6 weeks after spotting the first blossom. Unlike many other fruits once picked strawberries won’t further ripen so make sure they’re nice and red and juicy.

Care & Troubleshooting

Pests

Strawberries aren’t just one of our favourites, little critters love them too! Everything from two-spotted mites to worms and slugs not only love strawberry fruit but their lush green leaves. Here’s all the information on the critters you need.

Birds

Chances are you won’t be the only one with eyes for delicious juicy fruit. Lie some bird nets across your strawberries to keep the birds out and to maximise your crop.

Companion plants

Onion and garlic are great companion plants for strawberries as their strong scents keep pests away.

Thyme: makes a great border around strawberries as it deters worms.

Leafy greens: many experts believe that planting lettuce, spinach and strawberries together increases the productivity of all three!

