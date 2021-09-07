Bacon, sausage, burgers

Bacon can be kept frozen for up to six months, though it's best to use it within one month, while raw sausages will keep for one to two months. Hamburger patties and other ground meat can be kept for three to four months.

Fresh beef, lamb pork

Keep steak frozen anywhere between six and 12 months, chops for four to six months and roasts for four to 12 months.

Fresh poultry

A whole chicken or turkey can be kept frozen for one year. Chicken and turkey pieces will stay tasty for nine months.

Soups and stews

Freeze soups and stews for two to three months.

Leftovers

Leftovers containing cooked meat or poultry can be kept frozen for two to six months. Keep chicken nuggets and burger patties for one to three months and pizza for one to two months.

