Here's how

Step 1. Scoop potting mix into the bonsai pot.

Step 2. Plant out succulents and air plants, grouping in two opposite corners. Place larger feature stones.

Step 3. Add a layer of sand over the remaining area. Place smaller stones to border the sand area.

Rake

Step 4. Cut:

1 x 50mm length of 9mm x 9mm square Tasmanian oak

5 x 20mm lengths of 4mm Tasmanian oak

1 x 190mm length of 6mm Tasmanian oak

Step 5. Mark out five crosses on the 50mm piece, 10mm apart and 5mm from the ends.

Step 6. Drill five 4mm holes at each cross, halfway into the timber.

Step 7. Turn over the drilled piece and on the opposite side, mark the centre point. Drill a 6mm hole halfway into the timber.

Step 8. Use craft glue to secure the 5 tynes of the rake into the small holes and the rake handle into the large hole on the other side.

Just want to be zen?

For those who would rather skip the making and get to the relaxation you can buy some fantastic kits online, with price points to suit any budget. Our pick of the best high and low?

Affordable

There's a lot to love about this basic kit from Catch.com.au which comes with everything you'll need to be a zen master including a garden tray, mini-rake, sand, pebbles and a 24-page book on the practice and the architecture of zen gardens.

Zen garden with book, $12.99, Catch.com.au

Indulgence

If getting your zen on is set to be a daily routine for you, then go deluxe with a kit from Kogan, which will really set you up for mindfulness success. It includes a 28cm x 18cm wooden base, a fur brush, five little stones, one big stone, one mini pagoda, three rakes, and 200ml of white sand. Can you feel the calm wash over you?

Large zen garden 28cm x 19cm, $94.67, Kogan

You might also like

How to create a mindful home

A zen garden makeover