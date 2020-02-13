Online shopping and delivery will only be available to Costco members, so you’ll need to sign up and register for an online account if you plan to buy up big online.

But, you will be paying a little extra for the convenience of having your goods delivered. The prices for products sold online by Costco are set to be higher than what you would pay in person in store, to accommodate delivery costs.

Costco

However, Costco plans to launch online exclusive products that are only available to those shopping online.

Members will be notified when online shopping and delivery is available in their area. For those who are keen to shop in store, there are 12 Costco warehouse in Australia, spread across Victoria, NSW, Queensland, South Australia, ACT and Western Australia.

