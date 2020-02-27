Gather your supplies

• Fired clay balls

• Sphagnum moss

• Horticultural charcoal

• Potting mix

• Moss

• Plants

Photography Brent Wilson

STEP 1 Build a grow box from marine plywood to fit inside the table legs. Reinforce the legs for the extra weight and line the box with a PVC pond liner to waterproof it. Or, you can use a pond shell in the base with ply cladding, then stain or paint it.

Photography Brent Wilson

STEP 2 Create a base layer of fired clay balls. Soak sphagnum moss in a bucket of water then, working with a handful at a time, squeeze out excess moisture and spread a layer about 20-30mm deep over clay balls.

Photography Brent Wilson

STEP 3 Pour a thin layer of horticultural charcoal over the sphagnum moss and spread it out evenly.

Photography Brent Wilson

STEP 4 Scoop potting mix over the charcoal layer to about 150mm deep. Make planting holes, remove each plant from pot and place in hole. Backfill with potting mix and firm down.

Photography Brent Wilson

STEP 5 Spray the plants with water to moisten the mix and help create humidity in the terrarium. Replace the glass top and you’re done!

Photography Brent Wilson

Photography Brent Wilson

