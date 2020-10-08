Before: A dark colour palette lacked definition

After: A light and bright coastal-inspired bedroom

What did your bedroom look like before the renovation?

Prior to the renovation the bedroom was dark and outdated. It was painted a pale grey colour, but that no longer suited my style. It was a bit of a mix of my previous grey and pink colour scheme and my more current light and bright with natural tones palette.

What inspired your renovation?

I was inspired to get creative by a recent trip to Busselton WA, along with a couple of Instagram accounts, mainly The DIY Decorator and Project Coastal Luxe. While I took inspiration from these accounts I wanted my bedroom to have my own spin on it and be a practical space that I loved to be in.

An open, stylish wardrobe

Have you done any renovations before?

Earlier this year I painted my kitchen cabinets and tiles with the Dulux Renovator range, and I have also completed my fair share of DIY hack-style projects.

What kind of look were you after?

I wanted to create a calm coastal sanctuary vibe. As a solo mother it sometimes feels like the house is overrun by toys. I wanted to create my own little space that felt like a breath of fresh air and somewhere special just for me. The bedroom really does remind me to stop and breathe every time I walk in.

After: The VJ wall adds texture and creates interest

What was the biggest challenge of the renovation?

The biggest challenge of the renovation was trying to complete it around my son, having to paint at night-time when the lighting isn’t suitable was difficult.

Bedside table details

The renovation process

1. Start by making a mood board of your vision and planning a shopping list with measurements in mind.

2. Remove as much as possible from the space and clean walls with sugar soap.

3. Cover anything remaining and start by painting the ceiling, then the walls.

4. Cut easycraft panels to accommodate electrical outlets.

5. Mount easycraft panels and countersink screws.

6. Fill in screw holes, paint panels and install moulding to top of panels.

7. Install picture ledge and sheer curtains.

8. Have fun decorating!

After: A luxe parents' retreat

How long did it take you?

The project took me about 3 weeks as I was working around a friend’s work roster and I also completed the project with a fractured foot. A project this size could, however, easily be completed in a weekend.

How much did you roughly spend on the renovation in total?

I spent roughly $400 on the fixed features; panels, adhesive, paint, moulding, picture ledge and sheer curtains. The décor was a bigger expense, but these were things that I had collected over time.

Mirror and plant details

Budget breakdown

Feature Wall

Golden Palms Wall Art Framed Print- Target $25

Sunbaked Shore Wall Art Framed Print - Target $25

Mosslanda Picture Ledge - IKEA $15

Rattan Shade Floor Lamp - Kmart $49

Panels/Moulding

Easycraft EasyVJ 2400 x 1200 x 9mm Primed MDF Interior Wall Linings - Bunnings $82

Porta 19 x 19mm 2.4m Tasmanian Oak Ovolo Moulding- Bunnings $17

Dulux Wash & Wear 4L in Natural White, used on both walls and panels- Bunnings $79.90

Bedding

European Cushion Covers- Target- no longer available

Bed Threads Bedding Bundle $450

Duvet- Oatmeal from BedThreads

Sheet Set- White

Home Republic Vintage Washed Valance White - Adairs $149.99

Green Throw- Target- no longer available

Harmony Throw - Sea Tribe $119.95

Jofrid Cushion Cover $14.99 with Fjadrar Insert $10- Ikea

Tassel Cushion- H&M Home with Fjadrar Insert- Ikea $12

Bedside Table

Home Republic Bahama Rattan Honey Loop Side Table - Adairs $179.99

Dried Everlasting Arrangement - Myrtle & Wild $110

Vases - Target

Cross - Kmart

Ikronnes Standing Mirror - Ikea $149 (Picked up second hand off Marketplace)

Helena White and Peach Turkish Style Distressed Rug - Miss Amara Loves $271

Moroccan Floor Cushion Cover- Kaya - Azira Blu $200

Tuscan Path 30 x 22cm Coconut Large Matilda Ceramic Pot - Bunnings- $39.90

Cactus - Facebook Marketplace

Clock - Kmart- purchased for $5 on clearance and painted the hands and outside rim white

Open Wardrobe

Nordkisa - IKEA $349

Wooden Bowl - Op Shop find

Dried Everlasting Arrangement- Myrtle and Wild

Decorative Beads - Kmart $7.50

Double Luxe Candle - Pure Luxe Candle Co $26

Scandi Easy Home Style Book - Kmart $9

One Off Luxe Candle - Pure Luxe Candle Co $18

Artemis Small Vase - Target $12

Vases - upcycled Op Shop finds

Lumbar Cactus Silk Cushion - Boho Morocco $64

Rabbla - IKEA $29.99

Essentials Wooden Hanger 5 Pack - Woolworths $5

HER HER 100ml - Who is Elijah - $130

Linen Look Glass Jewellry Hanger - Kmart $10

Reed Luxe Diffuser - Pure Luxe Candle Co $28

Ladder

Bamboo Towel Ladder - Kmart $25

Coastal Easy Home Style Book - Kmart $9

Small Cone Shell Tassel - Kokonuts Living $12.99

Throw- IKEA

Curtains

Racka Curtain Rod - IKEA $3

Riktig Curtain Hook - IKEA $5

Syrlig Curtain Ring with Clip and Hook- IKEA $3.50

Raffig Finials - IKEA $3

Betydlig Wall/Ceiling Bracket - IKEA $3

Hilja Curtains - IKEA $19.99

After: An updated, calming bedroom

Favourite part of your renovation?

The favourite part of my renovation was seeing my vision come to life! I had slowly been accumulating all of the decorative items over a six-month period and seeing it all come together with the panels and soft furnishings made it so worthwhile.

