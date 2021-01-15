Prevention is better than cure

However, it is worth noting that prevention is always better than cure. The best thing you can do to keep your white shoes clean is by treating them with a stain and water repellent treatment the moment you get them home. Most shoe shops sell leather protectors or fabric protectors, just ask when you hit the checkout.

Hack #1 - baking soda and detergent

Twitter user, @sarahtraceyy, shared before and after cleaning pictures of her white Converse shoes along with instructions on how she did it. And the best part? You probably have all the ingredients you need in your cupboard.

What you need

Baking soda

Detergent

Toothbrush

Instructions

Mix 1:1.5 parts baking soda and detergent. Scrub the mixture onto your shoes with a toothbrush. Rinse and put shoes in the washing machine - just make sure you remove the laces and inner soles before washing on the delicate setting. Add some towels to the wash to balance the load and to stop the shoes from banging against the drum.

Hack #2 - Magic Eraser

Another way to get white shoes clean again, particularly if they have grippy rubber soles like Converse, is to use a little cleaning tool called a Magic Eraser. This little cube of white foam can remove almost any mark, just add water and start rubbing!

Hack #3 - baking soda and vinegar

Mix 1 tablespoon of baking soda with 2 tablespoons of white vinegar and a cup of water. Use a cloth or old toothbrush to scrub your sneakers until clean. Works on leather and canvas. This method also apparently works with 1 tablespoon baking soda and 1/2 a tablespoon of hydrogen peroxide/water combo. Use a toothbrush dipped in the mixture to scrub the shoes, wait 30 minutes for the baking soda to work its magic, then rinse with water.

Hack #4 - Micellar water

Micellar water is a revolutionary makeup remover product, and it also clean shoes! Just pop some micellar water on a clean cloth and give your white sneakers a good rub down. Works on leather, rubber and suede finishes.

Hack #5 - Toothpaste

If it's good enough to keep your teeth white, then it's good enough to keep your kicks clean. Add some white-gel toothpaste to an old toothbrush, add a little water and scrub the dirty area of your leather, canvas or mesh shoes, then wipe away excess with a damp cloth.

Hack #6 - toilet paper and water

This method is best for canvas shoes that - despite undergoing other methods of cleaning - still have yellow marks on them. Soak sheets of toilet paper with water and cover your sneakers with the paper like Papier-mâché. Leave to set and dry for 12 hours. Peel of paper and - voila! clean white shoes sans yellow marks.

