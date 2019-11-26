1. Merry and bright

Go loud and proud with a punchy combination of bright green, blue, gold and red. This is a great way to create your own paper decorations using Christmas gift wrap in the colours of your scheme.

2. Blue crush

Introduce a touch of glamour into your decorations using a palette of turquoise, royal blue, red and gold. Add texture with gold-painted pine cones and top it all off with a paper star in a festive blue print.

3. Classic Christmas

It doesn't get more traditional than a gold and red colour scheme. Keep things interesting by using a variety of golden shades and textures, from antique gold to yellow gold.

4. Golden splendour

Create a gleaming regal look using a combination of gold, purple and red. You don't need to have a gold tree to get this luxe look – just use gold decorations in an assortment of styles and textures.

5. Mix and match

Steve Brown

Introduce an eclectic look to your tree with this modern palette of turquoise, blue, green, red and gold. Mix up a floral pattern with a tartan print in handmade paper decorations.

6. Pretty in pink

Benito Martin

Create a feminine look by incorporating tones of pink, pale blue and white into your Christmas theme. Fluffy pink peonies and sprigs of cherry blossom add textural interest, while gleaming gold baubles bring a touch of glamour.

7. Heritage splendour

Take a spin on the traditional colour palette with a combination of red and gold punctuated by pops of black. Create your own paper baubles using a festive paper print picking up on these colours.

8. Cool coastal

For a festive coastal look, use a cheery palette of red, turquoise and peach to decorate your Christmas tree. Use red poinsettias to add texture to the overall look, punctuated with pearly white baubles.