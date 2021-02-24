1. Running Bond
Running bond, also known as stretcher bond, is a brick-laying pattern that creates a strong linear effect. When creating a courtyard or patio, running bond looks best contained within an edging border.
Step 1
Lay out first course of pavers to form a border around entire area.
Step 2
Using a bolster and lump hammer, split a supply of pavers in half.
Step 3
Starting in 1 corner, lay pavers in rows. Use half pavers to ensure joins in each successive row are offset.
2. Basket Weave
This traditional pattern is very easy to lay, and requires no cutting. It consists of alternating horizontal and vertical pairs of pavers.
Step 1
Start at a corner and lay first row of pavers in basket-weave pattern.
Step 2
Work your way along, row by row, so you only step on pavers and don’t disturb the sand bed. Check periodically that pavers are level, and adjust sand bed if required.
Finishing touches
Secure the edges
Mix up a mortar of brickie’s sand and cement (at a ratio of 4:1) with enough water to create a stiff consistency. Using a trowel, create a mortar haunch around the outer edges of the paving. Leave to set for about 48 hours.
Fill the cracks
Use dry jointing sand (also sold as Sydney sand) to fill the cracks between pavers. Using a wide broom, sweep the sand back and forth until all the gaps are evenly filled.