1. Running Bond

Running bond, also known as stretcher bond, is a brick-laying pattern that creates a strong linear effect. When creating a courtyard or patio, running bond looks best contained within an edging border.

Phil Aynsley

Step 1

Lay out first course of pavers to form a border around entire area.

Phil Aynsley

Step 2

Using a bolster and lump hammer, split a supply of pavers in half.

Phil Aynsley

Step 3

Starting in 1 corner, lay pavers in rows. Use half pavers to ensure joins in each successive row are offset.

Phil Aynsley

2. Basket Weave

This traditional pattern is very easy to lay, and requires no cutting. It consists of alternating horizontal and vertical pairs of pavers.

Phil Aynsley

Step 1

Start at a corner and lay first row of pavers in basket-weave pattern.

Phil Aynsley

Step 2

Work your way along, row by row, so you only step on pavers and don’t disturb the sand bed. Check periodically that pavers are level, and adjust sand bed if required.

Finishing touches

Secure the edges

Mix up a mortar of brickie’s sand and cement (at a ratio of 4:1) with enough water to create a stiff consistency. Using a trowel, create a mortar haunch around the outer edges of the paving. Leave to set for about 48 hours.

Phil Aynsley

Fill the cracks

Use dry jointing sand (also sold as Sydney sand) to fill the cracks between pavers. Using a wide broom, sweep the sand back and forth until all the gaps are evenly filled.