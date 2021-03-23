1. Bunny decorations

Big W

There's a bunny decoration for every room of your house with this adorable line-up. From the pot plant and moss bunnies which would add a touch of Easter to your garden, to the bunny family statues to adorn the mantlepiece.

From bottom left: Easter pot plant bunny, $8, Moss Easter bunny, $6, Easter plush baskets, $5, Resin Easter bunny family, $20.

2. Tableware

Big W

Dress up your table with these sophisticated Easter decor items fit for a breakfast spread but can easily transition into an evening look with the Easter egg string lights.

Easter Bon Bons, $4, Easter 10 light eggs, $6, Easter ceramic plate, $5, Easter paper napkins, $2.

3. Breakfast essentials

Big W

Before the kids head out into the backyard for the annual Easter egg hunt, start your morning off right with a cuppa, boiled egg and maybe a delicious hot cross bun (or two).

Easter ceramic egg cup, $2, Easter ceramic mug, $4.

4. Table runner

Big W

After a show-stopping Easter decor item? Make this artificial grass table runner the must-have item on your list. It works as the perfect scene setter so you can create a charming meadow scene with bunnies, dried flowers and Easter egg lights. Hang an Easter bunting from your ceiling above for added effect.

Easter arifical grass table, $15, Hessian Easter bunting with Pom Pom, $5.

5. Kids costumes and activities

Big W

Once the chocolate-frenzy wears off and the kids are looking for something to do, why not have a few craft projects prepared. Let them play dress up with an Easter bunny ear and tail set, the pets can get in on the fun too with dog-friendly costumes including bunny ears and hoodies.

Easter bunny ears and tail set, $3, Easter ribbed bunny dog hoodie, $11, Easter bunny pet ears, $4.