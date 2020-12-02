Bestway 16ft water Race Rider Slide w/ Bubble Sprinkler, $49 at Kogan.

This slip and slide includes a Gazillion Splash bubble sprinkler that spray bubbles as you slide past. Perfect for small children.

Bestway Inflatable Jumping Splash Toy, $329 at Kogan.

Although it may be a little pricey, this is not your average slip and slide. Kids can start by playing in the inflatable jumping castle before moving into splash pool at the beginning of the slide. Then when they slide down, the water jet sprinklers will keep the slide and rider wet for a more thrilling ride. Worth the investment.

Bestway 4.8m Llama-Rama Double Race Slide, $29.99 at catch.com.au.

There will be no fights over turns with this one as this two-lane slip and slide means the kids can race. Built for smooth and speedy racing, it comes with inflatable llamas to ride on as well as an extra-large lagoon landing pad for the biggest splash. The slide is fitted with sprinklers to ensure they stay slippery the whole race too.

Bondi Beach surf 'n' slide kids play centre, $299 at Deluxe Home Delight.

This slide has an added elevation start to help increase the speed and fun. There's also two inflatable boogie boards for the kids to use when sliding down too for optimum sliding.

Slip 'N Slide Surf Rider, $19.99 at catch.com.au.

Sometimes simple is best and that's what this slip 'n' slide is - the original. Simply attach the hose to the slide to get the sprinklers going then relish in hours of time as the kids play.

Giant 25ft Water Slide, $125.99 at Wow Water Sports.

This is a slide for little and big kids alike. Made from extra-thick, heavy-duty, super-slick embossed PVC that will help big and little kids slip and slide all the way to the end. It's also built with sidewall pontoons to keep the water on the slide as well as your kids! Each slide comes with two inflatable sleds to cushion the fall and make the slide even more slippery.

