10. Choo-choo train

Considered so iconic, the train made the cover of the 40th anniversary edition of the cake cook book. All aboard this pre-school favourite!

9. Swimming pool

Who could forget that green jelly pool and the baby dolls? Modern cooks might like to use blue jelly for a healthier-looking pool.

8. Dolly Varden

With a dedicated tin to create the skirt, the Dolly Varden cake was the stuff of children's dreams.

7. Sweets shop

The Sweets Shop cake was coveted by kids around the country, featuring retro Darrell Lea Bo-Peep lollies and candy cane sticks.

6. Candy castle

Inverted ice cream cones for castle spires? Genius! The fluffy marshmallow icing made this cake particularly memorable.

5. Number one

How many parents made this vibrant cake for their baby's first birthday? A cinch to make, the rows of Smarties pack a visual punch.

4. Beautiful butterfly

An '80s classic, the butterfly's wing design can be personalised with an array of favourite lollies.

3. Rubber Ducky

Who could forget the potato chip beak and the jaunty red bow? A winning combination for this crowd-pleaser.

2. Racing car track

Perfect for young car fans, the number 8 can be easily adapted to create a number 3. Very handy!

1. Humpty Dumpty

With an egg shell body and a chocolate cake wall, what's not to love about this adorable nursery rhyme legend?

