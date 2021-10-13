Other than longevity, there are plenty of great reasons to make the switch from a real tree to a faux one this Christmas.

Not only will you cut down on mess, waste, environmental impact, but you’ll likely save some money in the long run.

We did the shopping for you and rounded-up the 10 best artificial Christmas trees for 2021.

This gorgeous Christmas tree is 6ft tall and comes with lights already attached, so you can cross that off your list!

Get into the wintery theme of Christmas with this snow-tipped tree, it will transport any space to the North Pole.

3. 5ft green Christmas tree, $199, Adairs

Go for a more cosy look this year with this full-bodied 5ft tall dark green tree. Its easy to bring in some festivities to your home by decorating this dark green tree with some bright baubles, or keep it clean and simple with a string of fairy lights.

Wake up to a winter wonderland with this snow-covered tree. The compliments will be flooding in once your family and friends see this pine beauty in your living room.

This natural-looking Christmas tree is 210cm tall and has a gorgeous blend of greens giving it a real and magical feel.

This bushy, easy to assemble tree has a sturdy base and with a few golden baubles or tinsel will look magical in any home.

For those looking for a small tree, that can be easily set up and stored away each year in an apartment, this miniature one from Adairs is petite but sturdy.

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Make it happen even in sunny Australia with this 1.2 white pine Christmas tree, its the perfect size for classrooms, offices and restaurants too.

This thick tree has 253 tips and is so easy to put together, you're guaranteed a fuss-free Christmas.

This festive tree comes with 3000 LED bulbs in a warm white light covering 1,250 tips of the tree. It's just the right amount of over-the-top you need this Christmas!

Now that you've got your tree sorted it's time to start decorating! How about these?

You may also like

People who put up Christmas decorations early are happier

What is the correct date to put up your Christmas tree?

Make this succulent Christmas tree using 3 Kmart items