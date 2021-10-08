Image: John Paul Urizar / aremediasyndication.com.au

1. 24 reasons to smile advent calendar, $45, T2

The countdown to Christmas is on and what better way to countdown than with a specially curated selection of T2 teas? Choose from tea bags or loose leaf tea and enjoy a different variety each day. Cups at the ready, tea lovers!

2. Assorted fragrances advent calendar, $250, Glasshouse Fragrances

Could there be a more indulgent way to countdown to Christmas? Featuring 24 of Glasshouse Fragrance's most popular scents in the form of shower gel, body lotion, eau de parfum and hand cream, you can have a self-care moment on the daily as you prep for the big number 25.

3. Advent calendar with Swarovski crystals, $69, The Iconic

This advent calendar is a double act in that it serves as a gift as much as it does a daily countdown. Within each compartment, you'll find 12 charms that you can add to the gorgeous included bracelet. You won't want to take this piece off when Christmas is over – it's the gift that keeps on giving!

4. Christmas toys memory advent calendar, $740, Villeroy and Boch

Homewares brand Villeroy and Boch are known for their fine designs and commitment to quality. This sweet set is something you can bring back out year after year, as you uncover a new decoration for the porcelain tree every day. A great one for families that will likely become a bit of an heirloom!

5. Lindt teddy 3D chocolate advent calendar, $34, Selfridges

It wouldn't be an advent calendar round up if we didn't include chocolate, would it? Lindt is by far one of the most popular when it comes to chocolatey treats, so you may want to hide this countdown away all for yourself!

6. Cadbury advent calendar 200g, $10, Woolworths

A Christmas classic, the Cadbury advent calendar never fails to deliver. 24 days, 24 chocolates, need we say more? Just try not to eat them all at once!

7. Friends: the official advent calendar, $37.50, Amazon

We all know a Friends fanatic. Capture the Christmas spirit in an iconic way with 25 days of keepsakes and trinkets – from fun paper ornaments to Friends-inspired recipe cards.

8. L'Or advent calendar, $20, Woolworths

One for all the coffee lovers and caffeine addicts out there. The L'Or advent calendar invites you to indulge in one delicious pod flavour per day – and let's face it, we all need a little extra help to get ourselves over the line at Christmas time!

9. Hanging advent calendar, $29, Target

If DIY is more your thing, go for a fillable calendar! This gorgeous fabric hanging advent calendar will be right at home on your wall – it's subtle, sweet and easily customisable. Add your favourite chocolates, toys for the kids, or create your own boozy countdown with tasters of gin or whisky.

10. Light up Christmas scene advent calendar, $20, Kmart

Another option for those who prefer to manually pack their advent calendars, this Kmart countdown is both functional and decorative. It features a light-up Christmas scene surrounded by 24 compartments; a great festive homewares addition.