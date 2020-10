Previously only available in UK, McQueen Colour Changing Gin is made using the petals of the Butterfly Pea Flower. When tonic, lemon or lime is added to the gin, it turns from blue to pink.

Grab a bottle of the Colour Changing Gin at an Aldi near you from October 28 for $49.99.

