1. Burnt pots and pans

Skip the elbow grease with this easy-to-do hack. All you have to do is fill your dirty pots with water and add a dishwashing tablet or a tablespoon of washing powder. Bring the pan to boil and then allow to simmer for 10 minutes. Voila! The burnt areas should magically lift away. If the marks are stubborn, repeat the process several times.

2. Oven and racks

This dreaded task is made easier with the use of dishwashing tablets. All you need to do is dip a tablet into a pot of warm water and then lightly scrub your oven clean. Continue dipping the tablet to keep it moist. The trays can soak overnight in a tub of hot water with a tablet thrown in. It also works in a tub of laundry detergent.

Getty

3. Bins

Combat the smell of your kitchen bin with the use of essential oils, or by giving it a regular clean. Provided there are no holes in the bottom of your bin, you can fill it up with boiling water and drop in a dishwashing tablet. Let it get a proper soak - around an hour should do it - then rinse and repeat weekly or monthly.

4. Fridge

If you're giving your fridge a top-to-bottom clean, give it a wipe over with bicarb soda and water. However for a quick and easy stain remover, dishwashing tablets are good to have on hand. Simply wet the tablet and scrub the stain away!

5. Washing machine

Dishwashing tablet hacks regularly go viral on Facebook, such using a dishwashing tablet to clean a washing machine. If you want to give it a go, all you have to do is drop four tablets into the machine and run a cycle on hot.



If you want to stick to the proper cleaning instructions, try this more natural cleaning solution.

Getty

6. Toilets

Even the toilet can benefit from the use of dishwashing tablets. Simply drop one in the bowl, give it a scrub and flush once dissolved. It couldn't be easier!

7. Patio furniture

The patio is one of the most overlooked areas when it comes to cleaning. Make the patio furniture as good as new by dipping a tablet into a bucket of warm water and scrubbing away the marks. Alternatively, you can let the tablet dissolve in the water, grab a sponge and start scrubbing.