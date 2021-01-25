What are the different pumpkin varieties in Australia?

Kent (J.A.P) pumpkin

Size and weight: small, around 1-3 kg

Shape and colour: round with green and yellow skin

Flavour profile: very sweet

Sometimes referred to as “Just Another Pumpkin”, this particular variety is one of the sweeter kinds of pumpkin that you can get in Australia. If you like sweet and savoury pumpkin soup or spring-inspired salads and quiches, this is an excellent base to build a meal around.

Queensland blue pumpkin

Size and weight: large, around 2-5 kg

Shape and colour: round and ribbed, with grey/bluish skin

Flavour profile: full-flavoured

These are some of the largest-growing pumpkins out there. Because of their size, they’re ideal for boiled or baked food, with a smoky, savoury taste that fits with plenty of curries and scones.

Getty

Jarrahdale pumpkin

Size and weight: medium, around 1-3 kg

Shape and colour: round and ribbed, with grey skin

Flavour profile: sweet

A little smaller than the Queensland blue, these pumpkins are the ones that end up on our tables the most. It cuts easily and has moist flesh, making it perfect for boiling and garnishing with other dishes. It’s easy to grow with a little work because it’s rather durable against the elements.

Gold nugget pumpkin

Size and weight: small, a little over 1 kg

Shape and colour: round with golden yellow flesh

Flavour profile: starchy and sweet

When you think Halloween jack-o'-lanterns, you think of the Golden Nugget. Thin-walled and easily cut, it’s a pumpkin you can use for a variety of purposes after hollowing it out. For flavouring, it’s best combined with baked products like pies, casseroles, and other pasta dishes.

Butternut pumpkin

Size and weight: long, up to 2kgs

Shape and colour: cylindrical with light orange flesh

Flavour profile: nutty and sweet

The butternut is the most versatile pumpkin you can harvest, with a dry, dense, yet sweet interior that makes it perfect for roasting and seasoning. It’s also a pumpkin you don’t have to peel, and the cylindrical shape makes it easy to cut!

Dumpling pumpkin

Size and weight: small, around 1kg

Shape and colour: round, with yellow or white skin

Flavour profile: nutty and sweet

While technically closer to a squash than other pumpkins on this list, this variety is probably the easiest to grow in your own garden. The sweet flavour combined with the moist texture makes it a perfect addition to many home recipes like rice meals and cheese dishes, though it’s also great when served on its own.

Getty

How to store and eat pumpkins

Pumpkins can last for a really long time, so even after harvest, fresh pumpkins can last for weeks.

Keep them at room temperature and away from moisture.

Once cut, pumpkins can last for two to three days if stored in the fridge.

Pre-canned pumpkins can last until the expiration date until opened, in which case you have two to three days to consume them.

To soften pumpkins, cut side down, place on a dish, then microwave on high until tender.

Unless specified, don’t consume pumpkins with their skin. Rinds are there to protect the pumpkin and are very tough to chew through, even when softened.

We hope this article’s given you new ways to enjoy a tasty favourite! Pumpkins can do more than just decorate – they’re tasty additions to many of the meals we know and love.

