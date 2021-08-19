Here are our top 5 BHG bathroom renovations of all time:
1. Demolished and transformed into a stylish retreat for under $16k
After finding a water leak, Mum-of-two, Roz, had no other option but to give her outdated bathroom a much-needed do-over. Working in a small space proved to be a challenge but the final results were worth it. The completed modern and stylish retreat includes a floating vanity and a built-in niche light for night.
2. A nursery converted into an ensuite bathroom for under $4,000
New South Wales couple, Aleasha and Ben Mawhinnew, did not need their son's nursery anymore, so they decided to convert it into a luxurious ensuite bathroom. With a bit of upcycling, the total cost for a double shower, stunning decór and accessories came to under $4,000.
3. Reader reno: $126 for a complete bathroom makeover
With $126, Veronica Chahda turned her bland bathroom into something fun and warming all in a week. By adding pops of colour and eye-catching elements, the Sydney mum created something bright and stylish for her four young children.
4. A luxe bathroom facelift on a tight budget
Vanessa Mensah’s Queensland house was built in 2003, but the bathroom looked more like something out of the ‘80s. After swapping out the barely used bath tub with a walk-in shower the space was given a luxe new look.
5. A combined laundry and bathroom revamp for $3,000
Despite several setbacks Laura Sexton, aka "One Chick Reno" successfully upgraded her combined bathroom and laundry into a sleek space with warm timber tones. The transformation only cost roughly $3,000, not including the new front loader washing machine.
Top 5 tips for renovating your bathroom