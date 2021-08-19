Here are our top 5 BHG bathroom renovations of all time:

1. Demolished and transformed into a stylish retreat for under $16k

After finding a water leak, Mum-of-two, Roz, had no other option but to give her outdated bathroom a much-needed do-over. Working in a small space proved to be a challenge but the final results were worth it. The completed modern and stylish retreat includes a floating vanity and a built-in niche light for night.

2. A nursery converted into an ensuite bathroom for under $4,000

Aleasha Mawhinnew

New South Wales couple, Aleasha and Ben Mawhinnew, did not need their son's nursery anymore, so they decided to convert it into a luxurious ensuite bathroom. With a bit of upcycling, the total cost for a double shower, stunning decór and accessories came to under $4,000.

3. Reader reno: $126 for a complete bathroom makeover

Veronica Chahda

With $126, Veronica Chahda turned her bland bathroom into something fun and warming all in a week. By adding pops of colour and eye-catching elements, the Sydney mum created something bright and stylish for her four young children.

4. A luxe bathroom facelift on a tight budget

Vanessa Mensah

Vanessa Mensah’s Queensland house was built in 2003, but the bathroom looked more like something out of the ‘80s. After swapping out the barely used bath tub with a walk-in shower the space was given a luxe new look.

5. A combined laundry and bathroom revamp for $3,000

Laura Sexton

Despite several setbacks Laura Sexton, aka "One Chick Reno" successfully upgraded her combined bathroom and laundry into a sleek space with warm timber tones. The transformation only cost roughly $3,000, not including the new front loader washing machine.

