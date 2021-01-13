What inspired your project?
Our bathroom was well overdue for a renovation and when it developed a water leak, we had no option but to totally gut the bathroom which allowed me to re-design the space.
Have you made many things before?
We have been renovating our home over the last few years and I have recently started sharing my love for renovating, redecorating, and reconfiguring a space to make it more functional. I've started a business called Playing House Property Staging and Styling. I go into people's homes and give them ideas from re-designing a room for renovation, such as colour selection for paint, tiles, carpet, and bench tops. I also assist with decluttering, re-styling and preparing a property for sale.
What kind of look were you after?
I wanted to make the space seem bigger, so we went with the floating vanity and open walk-in shower. I love mixing black, white, grey and timber with some greenery – it’s simply timeless.
What was the biggest challenge?
The most difficult part of the reno was working with such a small space to make it feel bigger.
The renovation process
- Designed the bathroom first, to be better help with organisation and getting quotes.
- Stripped the bathroom completely for demolation which took place over one day.
- Removed the window so it could be moved higher and made smaller.
- Replaced and matched the exterior bricks to the best of our ability.
- Once demolition was done, we then had to re-sheet all the walls, build the niche for the shower, the shelf for the floating vanity, the shower, and the frame for the new cavity sliding door.
- Waterproofed and set before the tiling could be done.
- Ensured the grout lines all lined up from the floor and up the window wall.
- Installed vanity and then tiled around it.
- The shower heads, taps, mirror, and shower screen were installed the same day as the tiles were grouted.
- Installed the black framed louvre window which completed the bathroom.
Budget Breakdown
Tiles from National Tiles, $59.95
Vanity from High Grove Bathrooms, $479
Vanity top from High Grove Bathrooms, $216
Basin Tap from High Grove Bathrooms, $169
Shower head from High Grove Bathrooms, $249
Shower head wall mount elbow, from High Grove Bathrooms, $53
Shower hand held, from High Grove Bathrooms, $30
Shower hand held mount/holder, from High Grove Bathrooms, $49
Shower diverter, from High Grove Bathrooms, $159
Towel hooks, from High Grove Bathrooms, $28
Hand towel rail, from High Grove Bathrooms, $52
How much did you roughly spend on the renovation?
The total came to about $16,000.
What’s your favourite part of the renovation?
Definitely the built-in niche light on a separate switch. I like to have a shower at night with just the niche light on which is so relaxing.
