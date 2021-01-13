Before: A boring, outdated bathroom in need of an upgrade

After: A modern and stylish retreat with a floating vanity and built-in niche

What inspired your project?

Our bathroom was well overdue for a renovation and when it developed a water leak, we had no option but to totally gut the bathroom which allowed me to re-design the space.

Have you made many things before?

We have been renovating our home over the last few years and I have recently started sharing my love for renovating, redecorating, and reconfiguring a space to make it more functional. I've started a business called Playing House Property Staging and Styling. I go into people's homes and give them ideas from re-designing a room for renovation, such as colour selection for paint, tiles, carpet, and bench tops. I also assist with decluttering, re-styling and preparing a property for sale.

During the renovation process after everything was demolished

What kind of look were you after?

I wanted to make the space seem bigger, so we went with the floating vanity and open walk-in shower. I love mixing black, white, grey and timber with some greenery – it’s simply timeless.

What was the biggest challenge?

The most difficult part of the reno was working with such a small space to make it feel bigger.

A higher window was installed to better fit the shower

The renovation process

Designed the bathroom first, to be better help with organisation and getting quotes.

Stripped the bathroom completely for demolation which took place over one day.

Removed the window so it could be moved higher and made smaller.

Replaced and matched the exterior bricks to the best of our ability.

Once demolition was done, we then had to re-sheet all the walls, build the niche for the shower, the shelf for the floating vanity, the shower, and the frame for the new cavity sliding door.

Waterproofed and set before the tiling could be done.

Ensured the grout lines all lined up from the floor and up the window wall.

Installed vanity and then tiled around it.

The shower heads, taps, mirror, and shower screen were installed the same day as the tiles were grouted.

Installed the black framed louvre window which completed the bathroom.

Before

After

Budget Breakdown

Tiles from National Tiles, $59.95

Vanity from High Grove Bathrooms, $479

Vanity top from High Grove Bathrooms, $216

Basin Tap from High Grove Bathrooms, $169

Shower head from High Grove Bathrooms, $249

Shower head wall mount elbow, from High Grove Bathrooms, $53

Shower hand held, from High Grove Bathrooms, $30

Shower hand held mount/holder, from High Grove Bathrooms, $49

Shower diverter, from High Grove Bathrooms, $159

Towel hooks, from High Grove Bathrooms, $28

Hand towel rail, from High Grove Bathrooms, $52

To make window smaller, the empty spaced was filled with similar bricks before being painted over

How much did you roughly spend on the renovation?

The total came to about $16,000.

What’s your favourite part of the renovation?

Definitely the built-in niche light on a separate switch. I like to have a shower at night with just the niche light on which is so relaxing.

After: a floating vanity

