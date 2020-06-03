A dramatic transformation! Vanessa Mensah

It was all done on a budget, as the Queensland couple didn’t have any trades fees.

“My partner, who is a professional tiler did all the work in the bathroom,” Vanessa explains. “He was assisted by friends and family members who are all tradesmen.”

Once the bath had been removed, Vanessa decided that she wanted a generous walk-in shower. “I spent hours poring over magazines and websites but our final inspiration came when we saw the floor tiles. These were bought from National Tiles. Because we chose such a bold pattern, we chose white wall tiles with a ripple effect to create interest. We think that we have created a contemporary look that is understated luxury.”

Before: dark, dingy and straight out of the '80s!

The reno process

Rip out the old fittings

Move the old plumbing

Rough fit the new electrical (for new down lights and a central ceiling fan, new light switches and powerpoint)

Re-sheet the walls

Waterproof the shower area

Lay floor and wall tiles

Final plumbing fit-out

Final electrical fit-out

Installation of the shower screen (we paid a professional to do this)

Fit mirror and towel ladder

In the middle of the mess!

The budget

Wall and floor tiles, glue, grout and silicone: $1000, from National Tiles, Labrador, Queensland

Wall sheeting, plumbing, electrical (mate's rates): $1500

Vanity, shower screen, shower head and taps: $1100, from Nuway Bathroom, Labrador, Queensland

Round mirror: $79, from Highgrove Bathrooms, Labrador, Queensland

Towel ladder: $228, from Bunnings

Shower screen fitting, $170

After: the black and white decorative tiles make a style statement

And Vanessa’s favourite part of the reno?

“The round mirror. It adds a soft curve to an otherwise hard and angular room.”

The space has been transformed with decorative black and white tiles and the walk-in-shower makes it appear more spacious.

“It's a touch of luxury in our small suburban home that's easy to use and easy to clean,” says Vanessa. “Our next challenge is our even smaller ensuite!”

