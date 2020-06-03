It was all done on a budget, as the Queensland couple didn’t have any trades fees.
“My partner, who is a professional tiler did all the work in the bathroom,” Vanessa explains. “He was assisted by friends and family members who are all tradesmen.”
Once the bath had been removed, Vanessa decided that she wanted a generous walk-in shower. “I spent hours poring over magazines and websites but our final inspiration came when we saw the floor tiles. These were bought from National Tiles. Because we chose such a bold pattern, we chose white wall tiles with a ripple effect to create interest. We think that we have created a contemporary look that is understated luxury.”
The reno process
- Rip out the old fittings
- Move the old plumbing
- Rough fit the new electrical (for new down lights and a central ceiling fan, new light switches and powerpoint)
- Re-sheet the walls
- Waterproof the shower area
- Lay floor and wall tiles
- Final plumbing fit-out
- Final electrical fit-out
- Installation of the shower screen (we paid a professional to do this)
- Fit mirror and towel ladder
The budget
- Wall and floor tiles, glue, grout and silicone: $1000, from National Tiles, Labrador, Queensland
- Wall sheeting, plumbing, electrical (mate's rates): $1500
- Vanity, shower screen, shower head and taps: $1100, from Nuway Bathroom, Labrador, Queensland
- Round mirror: $79, from Highgrove Bathrooms, Labrador, Queensland
- Towel ladder: $228, from Bunnings
- Shower screen fitting, $170
And Vanessa’s favourite part of the reno?
“The round mirror. It adds a soft curve to an otherwise hard and angular room.”
The space has been transformed with decorative black and white tiles and the walk-in-shower makes it appear more spacious.
“It's a touch of luxury in our small suburban home that's easy to use and easy to clean,” says Vanessa. “Our next challenge is our even smaller ensuite!”
