BEFORE: More like a cupboard than an efficient room

AFTER: A gorgeous room to work

Flat-pack Kaboodle Kitchen cabinets on either side of the washing machine create a custom-built look, while the continuous benchtop bridges the gap between cabinets and tub, making it easier to use. A handy fold-down drying rack in the window replaces a fold-up drying rack that's a pain to store.

Mini mud room

Turn bench offcuts into a spot for taking off and storing shoes and coats.

Wall storage

Add shelves above the tub to store your most-used items.

How to renovate your laundry

If using your laundry is more of a chore than doing the laundry itself, it's time for an update. While moving walls around to gain extra space may seem like a challenge, it's worthwhile if it gives you the laundry of your dreams.

1. Open it up

If you're unsure if a wall you want to remove is load-bearing, it's worthwhile having a builder around to give you some advice. If one of the rooms is a wet area, make sure the wall linings don't contain asbestos before you start demolition. If you're unsure, get the wall lining tested by professionals to find out. While you're in demo mode, use a heavy duty hammer drill or hired demolition hammer to remove dated floor tiles.

2. Rebuild the walls

Build a stud wall to form your new laundry. Use 70 x 45mm timber to make your new wall as thin as possible. Space the studs 450mm apart and run a row of noggins halfway up to support the edges of your wall sheets. Remove a portion of plasterboard where the new wall will intersect with the old so you can join the two together.

Make sure the frame is plumb and fix it to the ground, screwing into floor joists for timber floors or fixing to concrete with masonry anchors.

3. Sheet the walls

Fix new linings to the stud wall. In a laundry, use water-resistant plasterboard because it is a wet area. Set the joins and corners in the walls using various plastering compounds before sanding smooth. Finish off with cornices to perfectly blend your new wall with the existing.

4. Tile the floor

The floor plus areas around sinks and tap penetrations need to be waterproofed. Some states require a licensed waterproofer. Make sure tiles are laid with a fall to the floor waste, laying a sand and cement bed, if required. Set out the tiles so there are no narrow cuts in prominent areas.

5. Install your cabinets

Paint the walls and ceiling then assemble and install flat-pack cabinets to suit your design. Leave a space for your washing machine next to your laundry tub so you can access the plumbing. To support the floating bench at the ironing station, screw aluminium angle to the wall flush with the adjacent cabinets.

The stunning 'after'

