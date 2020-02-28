The bathrooms were also given an entirely new look which reflected the contemporary aesthetic of the entire renovation.

Here, we talk to Christal about how she created a luxe bathroom retreat for home.

1. Hardware

In line with the contemporary renovation, Christal used Stegbar’s frameless shower screen with matte black Jett hardware, bringing together pared-back simplicity and sophisticated design.

“Hardware is often an overlooked element when refreshing the home but is an element that shouldn’t be ignored. Incorporating black hardware in shower handles or wall hinges in the bathroom is a great way to add visual impact and style to any space,” says Christal.

2. Mirror

The crowning detail of the bathroom is the custom-made Stegbar mirror in which Christal worked directly with Stegbar to achieve the very specific shape and size she sought – rectangular with rounded corners. This custom-made design also includes a mirror backlight.

3. Vanity

The vanity was custom-made using Laminex Absolute Matt White with Essastone. The luxe tapware, which is used throughout all three bathrooms, is by Meir Tapware in Champagne. The rectangle basin is the AXA H10 by Reece.

4. Floors and walls

"We wanted to pay homage to the traditional Italian-style origins of the home, so we used a statement terrazzo in the flooring and extended it up the walls to keep the look uniform," says Christal. She used 1200 x 600 rock in Bianco from Edge Tile and Stone.

Instead of changing to tiles for the walls, we used a Venetian plaster (Unirock in white) as a feature behind the mirror and on the adjacent wall.

5. Lighting

"As the terrazzo tiles were a feature in themselves, we kept the lighting simple with down lights in the ceiling," says Christal.

