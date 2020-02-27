Jane was hired by a couple who wanted to transform their dark, dated and cluttered kitchen into a contemporary and functional space, with all the mod-cons.

“These lovely people were actually in their early 80’s, and I was simply bowled over by their excitement to embark on a full renovation of their waterfront home,” says Jane. “Most people half their age cringe at the mention of the word renovation.”

“This project required a lot of empathy and consideration for an older couple moving forward into their twilight years, and they were a joy to work with. Even in their 80s they were internet savvy and on top of emerging design trends.”

Supplied

While the brief Jane was tasked with filling was open-ended, the clients knew their kitchen well and had specific requests as to where they wanted appliances placed and drawers located.

“The kitchen was very dated; however these guys had taken such amazing love and care of the old joinery. They wanted to bring the space into the 21st century with all the ‘mod cons’, and something youthful and on trend,” says Jane.

Supplied

“To freshen the space we opted for Dulux Natural White walls and joinery, and Dulux Monument for the contrast in black, and brought it all together with a stunning spotted-gum engineered floor,” says Jane.

Supplied

The result is a contemporary kitchen that feels open, bright and beautiful. The best part? It’s the perfect achievable inspiration for anyone else looking to revive their old, tired kitchen.

