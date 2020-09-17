Before: A stock standard bathroom with no flair or design features Veronica Chahda

After: A creative and stylish bathroom with eye-catching elements Veronica Chahda

Tell us about your bathroom and what it looked like before the renovation?

The bathroom was originally very bland and boring, I think that’s the best way to describe it. Obviously, bathrooms aren’t really an exciting place however the grey mixed with the aqua feature tile just didn’t give it any life.

What inspired your renovation?

When COVID first hit and we were having to stay home a lot more, we began to slowly revamp the rest of the house. The bathroom was next up on the list.

Before: A bleak bathroom Veronica Chahda

After: A fun and bright bathroom fit for kids and all ages Veronica Chahda

Have you done any renovations before?

I wish I had the money to do proper renovations to be honest, but working in retail and having four children means that unfortunately we just cannot afford to do it.

We have, however, recently made a few changes to our laundry which cost us $396 and we made a few little changes to our kids' bedrooms. Next up we’d love to do some changes to our ensuite.

What kind of look were you after?

I wanted something a little bright, yet earthy. Something a little fun but not too in-your-face. My four kids share that bathroom and they’re aged 8, 5, 4, and 2 so I wanted something warming for them and for our guests.

After: A pop of colour adds warmth to the neutral palette Veronica Chahda

What was the biggest challenge?

There weren’t any massive challenges as such, but it is a lot when you’re trying to do everything yourself in between parenting! I often worked when the kids went to bed and that’s when I removed the grouting, but it was tricky finding time to do certain things.

After: A tidy and fresh vanity makeover Veronica Chahda

The renovation process

Removed mirror and built the frame.

Removed the vanity doors and wrapped in vinyl.

Removed grout and silicone around the tiles.

Painted the aqua feature tiles in the sink and shower.

Re-grouted and redid the silicone.

Cleaned the grout on the floor and used whitener.

Styled accordingly.

Little details added to the vanity to make it all the more cosy Veronica Chahda

A cute bath caddy shelf Veronica Chahda

Budget Breakdown

Grout: $30 from Bunnings

Paint: $30 from Aldi

Frame for mirror: $10 from Bunnings

Grout stain whitener: $13 from Bunnings

Shower head: $40

Vinyl for cupboard doors: $3 from Kmart

All up it cost $126 plus $30 on extra décor. I used a few items that I already had at home as well.



We definitely shopped around and we got a few items on clearance. Aldi happened to have a special buys week on tile paint and primer, so it was perfect timing.

An organised cupboard with labels and tubs Veronica Chahda

Favourite part?



The vinyl contact from Kmart for $3 was definitely the best buy and has made such a difference!



But the best part is looking back at the before and after and knowing what minimal changes were made and what a huge difference it has made to the bathroom.

