Tell us about your bathroom and what it looked like before the renovation?
The bathroom was originally very bland and boring, I think that’s the best way to describe it. Obviously, bathrooms aren’t really an exciting place however the grey mixed with the aqua feature tile just didn’t give it any life.
What inspired your renovation?
When COVID first hit and we were having to stay home a lot more, we began to slowly revamp the rest of the house. The bathroom was next up on the list.
Have you done any renovations before?
I wish I had the money to do proper renovations to be honest, but working in retail and having four children means that unfortunately we just cannot afford to do it.
We have, however, recently made a few changes to our laundry which cost us $396 and we made a few little changes to our kids' bedrooms. Next up we’d love to do some changes to our ensuite.
What kind of look were you after?
I wanted something a little bright, yet earthy. Something a little fun but not too in-your-face. My four kids share that bathroom and they’re aged 8, 5, 4, and 2 so I wanted something warming for them and for our guests.
What was the biggest challenge?
There weren’t any massive challenges as such, but it is a lot when you’re trying to do everything yourself in between parenting! I often worked when the kids went to bed and that’s when I removed the grouting, but it was tricky finding time to do certain things.
The renovation process
- Removed mirror and built the frame.
- Removed the vanity doors and wrapped in vinyl.
- Removed grout and silicone around the tiles.
- Painted the aqua feature tiles in the sink and shower.
- Re-grouted and redid the silicone.
- Cleaned the grout on the floor and used whitener.
- Styled accordingly.
Budget Breakdown
Grout: $30 from Bunnings
Paint: $30 from Aldi
Frame for mirror: $10 from Bunnings
Grout stain whitener: $13 from Bunnings
Shower head: $40
Vinyl for cupboard doors: $3 from Kmart
All up it cost $126 plus $30 on extra décor. I used a few items that I already had at home as well.
We definitely shopped around and we got a few items on clearance. Aldi happened to have a special buys week on tile paint and primer, so it was perfect timing.
Favourite part?
The vinyl contact from Kmart for $3 was definitely the best buy and has made such a difference!
But the best part is looking back at the before and after and knowing what minimal changes were made and what a huge difference it has made to the bathroom.
