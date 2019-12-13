Getty

#1 Gift Cards

Of the consumers surveyed 56% reported they would like a gift cards for stores or restaurants for Christmas.

#2 Clothing and Footwear

It appears that 48% of those surveyed are fashion-forward folk, and would love clothes and shoes for Christmas

#3 Toys

Forty-two per cent of those surveyed requested toys for Christmas, whether it be the latest contraption for kids under 5 years, or a rare collectible for the adult Pokémon fan in your life.

Still confused? Buy an experience

The survey revealed that the gift of a unique experience is very popular among consumers this year, with nearly 25% of respondents planning to spend more on tickets to concerts or experiences – such as cooking classes – than they did last year.

Top tip for Christmas shopping

According to a new study by research organisation Glow, Aussie’s who don’t shop online find it 40% harder to buy gifts than those who shop online, so it may pay to do your shopping online this year.

