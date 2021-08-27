With prices starting from $8, customers can shop from over 35 Meerkat statue designs, including meerkats dressed as a doctor, soccer player, butterfly, cupcake and in various onesies as well.

For those after a sustainable touch in their garden, customers will also find Meerkats with solar lighting capabilities in various designs for $20.

Anyone who loves a good DIY, should opt for the DIY Meerkat painting kits for $5.

As the Disney Ooshies were such a big hit, it’s no wonder the supermarket giant has also launched Disney garden ornaments including Donald Duck, Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse.

Are you looking for something more traditional? Classic garden gnomes donning hats and beards will also be available and start from $6.

In an effort to support Australian wildlife, Woolworths has continued their partnership with WIRES to donate 50 cents from each purchase of selected ornaments directly to the organisation to support the rescue, care and feeding of sick, injured and orphaned native wildlife.

The donation will occur when customers purchase one of 34 native animal ornaments, including Magpies, Kookaburras, Wombats, Koalas, Platypuses, Lorikeets and more.

Customers will also find a range of solar lights designed as Echidnas, Cockatoos, Kangaroos, Galahs and more, with proceeds of each purchase donated directly to WIRES.

Cathy Sowden, Philanthropy & Partnerships Manager at WIRES shared that many habitats and species are still recovering from the black summer bushfires of 2019/20, and every cent helps make a difference.

The new products are available from today in store and online but are subject to availability and while stocks last.

